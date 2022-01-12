'Pre-planned bloody conspiracy': Adityanath on PM Modi's security breach

PM Narendra Modi's security breach incident was a "pre-planned bloody conspiracy", UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said today. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also slammed his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that even the basic protocols of receiving the Prime Minister at the airport were not followed during the meet.
This is a developing story.
