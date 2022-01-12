हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Security Breach

'Pre-planned bloody conspiracy': Adityanath on PM Modi's security breach

PM Narendra Modi's security breach incident was a "pre-planned bloody conspiracy", UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said today. 

&#039;Pre-planned bloody conspiracy&#039;: Adityanath on PM Modi&#039;s security breach
Yogi Adityanath slammed Charanjit Singh Channi in a press conference today.

PM Narendra Modi's security breach incident was a "pre-planned bloody conspiracy", UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said today.  The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also slammed his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that even the basic protocols of receiving the Prime Minister at the airport were not followed during the meet.

This is a developing story.

Tags:
PM Security BreachAdityanathPM Narendra Modi security breach
