President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings to Bangladesh on 50th Independence Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday (March 26)extended greetings to his counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh, on their country’s 50th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day.

"Our multifaceted cooperation in diverse sectors has been strengthened with strong political commitment of both governments," wrote President Ram Nath Kovind to the people & President of Bangladesh on their 50th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/1fxqsJDiiv — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of our exemplary and unique bilateral ties," Kovind said.

Noting the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, President Kovind said, "I am also delighted that this year, the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of your victory in the Liberation War is magnified by the equally memorable birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the tallest statesmen of the 20th century.

"Our Government is also celebrating Bangabandhu’s birth centenary with several events, including in partnership with your government," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday, his first to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Modi will depart for Bangladesh at 07:45 am and will arrive in Dhaka at 10:00 am.

On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support.

Live TV