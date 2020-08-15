President Ram Nath Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan; V-P, PM Modi, top leaders attend

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday (August 15, 2020) hosted the 'At Home' reception at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

The 'At Home' reception is being attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among other VVIPs.

Others who are attending the function are EAM S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

It is noteworthy that President Kovind had on Friday given a strong warning about the antics of China in eastern Ladakh in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

Recalling the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the Galvan Valley clashes, the President said that if any attempt is made to create unrest on the border, the country’s armed forces will give a befitting reply to the enemy.

President asserted that the bravery of soldiers has demonstrated that India is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression, though India believes in peace.

Addressing the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, President Kovind took a jibe at China saying that "some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion" at a time when "world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity".

He said, "Even while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride."

He added, "The entire nation salutes the martyrs of the Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members. Their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression. We are proud of the members of our Armed Forces, paramilitary forces and police personnel who protect the borders, and ensure our internal security."

Praising the medical fraternity, the President said that all Corona Warriors deserve high praise as they went much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.