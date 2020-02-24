President Trump begins his address with 'Namaste', says America loves India, America respects India

US President Donald began his address at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad with a 'namaste', and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "true friend". Trump said, "America loves India, America respects India," in front of thousands of people.

Trump said, "All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."

Trump said they would remember India’s “remarkable hospitality”, adding "PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough.”

Trump said, "We have $3 billion defence deal with India."

Earlier in his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India-US ties are no longer just another partnership, it's a far greater closer relationship." The Prime Minister in opening address at Motera stadium said 'Namaste' Trump.

"New history is being created," said PM Modi, adding "Welcome to world's biggest democracy."

Modi said, "Ties between India and the US no longer just another partnership; it is far greater and closer relationship."

US President Trump and PM Modi were welcomed by Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at the Motera stadium.

Trump and his wife also visited Sabarmati Ashram shortly after they landed at the Ahmedabad airport. They also wrote message in visitors' book at Sabarmati Ashram. They also put their signature in the book.

US President Donald Trump and Melania's message reads, "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit!"

In his 15-minute stay at the Sabarmati Ashram, President Trump and Melania Trump also spins Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. Trump also garlanded the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi along with PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram.

Prior to their arrival, PM Modi and Trump took to Twitter to express their feelings. Responding to Trump's tweet in Hindi, saying "we'll meet everyone in a few hours", PM Modi also wrote, "Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is god)".