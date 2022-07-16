New Delhi: Days after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced support for NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu for July 18 presidential election, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Saturday (July 16) met Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren to seek support for his candidature. The Jharkhand CMO shared Soren’s pictures with Yashwant Sinha and said that the Opposition candidate asked for JMM’s support in the presidential race.

“UPA Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha called on the JMM working president-cum-Chief Minister of Jharkhand, @HemantSorenJMM today. Shri Sinha appealed to the Chief Minister to support him in the presidential election,” the Jharkhand CMO tweeted.

On July 14, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren had put an end to the suspense and declared support for NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu. "You are aware that Droupadi Murmu, former governor of Jharkhand and a tribal woman, is the candidate in the upcoming presidential election. For the first time after Independence, a tribal woman is going to get the distinction of becoming the president," he told all JMM party MPs and MLAs in a statement, PTI reported.

Soren added, "Therefore, after due deliberation, the party has decided to vote in favour of Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election.”

Murmu had visited Jharkhand on July 4 and sought Shibu Soren's support for her candidature. His son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was also present in the meeting.

Citing analysts, PTI reported that JMM was in a dilemma whether to back the "son of the soil" Yashwant Sinha or a "fellow tribal" Draupadi Murmu.

Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha, who hails from Jharkhand, attacked the Centre, saying democracy stands "ruined" in the country. "When I started the campaign (for the presidential poll) last month I had said that democracy is in danger. But now when I am concluding the campaign today, I can say that the democracy stands ruined in the country," Sinha said at a press conference on Saturday. "I appeal to the voters (the electoral college) to exercise their franchise after listening to the voice of their conscience," he added.

(With agency inputs)