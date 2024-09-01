‘Prestigious’ Pressure Cooker Arrives Two Years Late, Becomes Social Media Sensation - Check Viral Post

In a twist that sounds straight out of a sitcom, a man recently got a surprise delivery of a pressure cooker from Amazon—two years after he canceled the order! Jay, the lucky recipient, shared the bizarre event on X (formerly Twitter), saying he ordered the cooker in October 2022, canceled it, and got a refund. But lo and behold, the package showed up on August 28, 2024.

Jay humorously captioned his post, “Thanks, Amazon, for delivering my order after 2 years!” The post quickly went viral, with people jokingly suggesting it was “delivered from Mars” and sharing their own delivery horror stories.

Amazon responded to the viral post, saying, “Hi there, we're sorry to hear this. Please report this to our support team.” Jay, confused, replied, “Report what? The order was canceled and refunded. How do I even pay for this now?”

Users had a field day with the post, with one commenting, “You should be thrilled—it’s a custom-made pressure cooker!” and another quipping, “It’s the most ‘prestigious’ cooker. You’re lucky to have it!”

The post, which went live on August 29, has since racked up over 8.5 lakh views and a flurry of amused comments.