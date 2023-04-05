Priests To Advise Devotees Against Throwing Waste In Yamuna, Says Delhi LG Office

New Delhi: The efforts to clean the Yamuna will be boosted through wide-ranging awareness campaigns, including involving priests to discourage people from throwing waste generated during religious ceremonies into the river, officials at the Delhi LG office said on Wednesday.

The plan is to approach the priests of major temples as well as those located along the banks of the Yamuna and get their help in urging people not to throw waste items like clothes, old idols, calendars, posters, and flowers among others in the river, an official said.

In view of the extreme importance of public participation in the Yamuna rejuvenation efforts, it has been decided to undertake wide-ranging awareness generation and motivational IEC (information, education, and communication) campaigns on various media platforms.

Efforts at rejuvenation of Yamuna will require all of us to come together.

Religious ritual waste prevented from being thrown into the river yesterday, was collected for further disposal by personnel of Territorial Army deployed recently.

"In this direction, priests will be involved and sensitized to deter people from throwing religious waste into the river," said a statement from the LG office.

The recent efforts by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena towards cleaning and rejuvenation of the Yamuna have begun to show visible and concrete results, it said.

"Even as critical steps to clean the Najafgarh Drain and restore the Yamuna floodplains have been going on in the right earnest, efforts at preventing the disposal of physical waste into the river have started bearing results," it said.

Personnel of the Territorial Army deployed on the banks of Yamuna at the initiative of the LG prevented waste generated during religious ceremonies from being thrown into the river and collected the same for disposal in an eco-friendly manner after Ram Navami.

Territorial Army personnel also recently stopped washing packaging polybags and sacks in the Najafgarh drain near the Inderlok metro station. The Irrigation and Flood Control department has issued a challan to the owner of packaging material, said the statement.

Various macro and micro-level steps have been taken by a high-level committee chaired by the LG, formed at the direction of the National Green Tribunal, that has begun showing results in the shape of relatively improved pollution levels in the Yamuna where the Najafgarh drain empties into the river, it said.

Trapping of sub-drains flowing into the Najafgarh drain, restoration of floodplains at Kudasia Ghat, Asita East, Baansera, and the stretch between Bela Farm and Garhi Mandu, are other initiatives for rejuvenation of the river and its floodplain, the statement added.