Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768523
NewsIndia
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

'Prime Minister Should Speak Up...,' Mehbooba Mufti Slams Modi Over Kavad Yatra Order

The UP government ordered shopkeepers on the Kavad Yatra route to display their names, sparking criticism from PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Prime Minister Should Speak Up...,' Mehbooba Mufti Slams Modi Over Kavad Yatra Order

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered shopkeepers en route of the  Kavad Yatra to display their names on shop boards. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti questions PM Modi’s silence on the UP administration's order regarding the Kavad Yatra, stating it is unconstitutional and an example of the fear that they have to change the constitution.

Prime Minister should clarify whether he endorses this or not. Mufti said,  "It is clear that BJP wants to destroy the constitution which gives an individual every open right."

"They dropped from 350 to 240 seats in recent Lok Sabha polls but still not mending their ways. This serves as a warning to the voters, showing how they aim to dismantle the country's constitution," PDP Chief said.

Mehbooba warned the people of the country and said, "They start with Muslims, then Dalits and eventually target other minorities as well. The Uttar Pradesh government's order is unconstitutional."

"Prime Minister should speak up about how he is witnessing these situations in the country and clarify whether he endorses the order or not," she said. 

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes should display the name and identity of the owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrim's faith.
 
Mehbooba Mufti was speaking on the joining of the former People’s Conference leader into the PDP, who rejoined today after 3 years.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population
DNA Video
DNA: Ghost in Amethi? Watch Ground Report
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer'
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Sarp Vinash-2 in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Saddam Sardar?
DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India