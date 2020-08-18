Prince of incompetence: BJP president JP Nadda hits back at Rahul Gandhi after his swipe at PM Cares Fund

In a scathing attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his "improbity" swipe at the PM CARES fund, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday (August 17) called the Gandhi scion "the prince of incompetence", dubbed him a "loser" and accused him of "spreading fake news".

"This happens when the 'prince of incompetence' shares articles without even reading them. The RTI was filed to know details of other RTIs and this is maliciously spun by you as an attack on transparency. Well, it's natural given how your career is only based on spreading fake news," Nadda tweeted.

The senior BJP leader slammed Rahul Gandhi after the latter posted a screenshot of an article that said a RTI request related to the PM CARES fund was turned down by the Prime Minister's Office.

Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the "massive support" for the PM CARES fund is a testimony to this fact. He added that the fund was set up by the Centre to raise money to tackle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

"The entire nation has full faith (in) the PM and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19," Nadda noted.

"Your family's dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts. You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower?" he added.

The article shared by Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO had turned down the RTI (Right To Information) request because it would "disproportionately divert resources of the office".

Along with the screenshot of the article, Rahul wrote: "PM Cares for Right To Improbity".

According to the article, the RTI query had sought to know the total number of requests received and disposed by the PMO since April and the number of those that were related to the PM CARES Fund and the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).