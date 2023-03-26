Pritinker Diwaker Sworn In As New Allahabad HC Chief Justice, Here's All About Him

New Delhi: Justice Pritinker Diwaker was on Sunday (March 26, 2023) sworn in as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court. He was administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

President Droupadi Murmu had appointed Justice Diwaker as the chief justice of the Allahabad HC in a notification dated March 24.

New Allahabad HC Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker was designated as senior advocate in 2005

New Allahabad HC Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker was born on November 22, 1961, and graduated from Durgawati University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He was enrolled as an advocate in 1984 and in his legal career, he has dealt with constitutional, civil, and criminal matters.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker was designated as the senior advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh in January 2005.

He was also a member of the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council for seven years and of the State Bar Council of Chhattisgarh for five years.

Subsequently, he was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 31, 2009.

Later, Diwaker was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on October 3, 2018, and appointed its acting chief justice on February 13, 2023.

He has also worked as standing counsel for SAIL, SBI, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI among others.