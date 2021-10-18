Priya Paramita Paul’s transformational journey teaches a lesson to never give up in life

Life is uncertain and does not have any guarantee stamp. It is indeed a strange ride with lots of ups and downs. What matters is how calmly you tackle the situation in embracing the uncertainties without jumping to any conclusion. Stepping out of her comfort zone and always welcoming new challenges, Priya Paramita Paul has emerged victorious in her journey. The transformation in her life began ever since Priya stepped out of her home to pursue an engineering degree in Computer Science from the prestigious PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.

Moving out into a new city was indeed a life-changing moment for Priya. She says, “I learned how to stay alone and take care of myself. Managing finances, learning how to cook were some of the basic things I learnt in the initial days of my college.” With a perception of being placed in the best companies after her graduation, Priya Paramita Paul’s bubble was busted when there was a recession in the IT sector, and she failed to get placed in any organisation. After lots of turmoil, she bagged her first job in a BPO.

“My first salary was Rs 15,000 there. Since day one, I was clear to be A-1. My work left a positive impact on my managers, and I became a business analyst within a year”, quoted Priya. As things fell into place, Priya got stability in her life on a personal and professional level. During her job, she met the love of her life, and after four years of togetherness, she tied the knot. However, Priya’s life took a 360-degree turn as she went through a broken marriage that saw her lose her job. Two years passed as Priya went through her worst life crisis that left her in pieces.

As it is said that tough times never last, but tough people do; Priya Paramita Paul bounced back stronger after taking charge of her life. Her only mantra in life was, “Never give up, never give in and never quit.” Experiencing the newness, she chose a life to heal people across all levels of life. Having learnt self-healing, she became a life coach and her coaching sessions turned out to be a life-changing experience for many people.



From a business analyst to a life coach, Priya Paramita Paul has added various other job roles in her kitty. She is an influencer, model and has even participated in various beauty pageants. Priya was one of the 20 finalists in Mrs. India World 2020-2021, and she is now eyeing to participate on an international level. Furthermore, she said, “It is all about self-love and being honest to yourself. When you are true to your work, nothing can stop you from achieving your life goals.” Step after step, she has transformed her life and has proved that life has a lot to offer if you never give up on your life.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)