Priyanka Gandhi Alleges BJP Looted Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore From Karnataka In Past 3 Years

Indi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP looted more than Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore in more than three years of its rule in Karnataka and the PM did nothing to stop this loot. “In the last three and a half years, they (BJP) have looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka. With that money, they could have built 100 AIIMS hospitals, 30,000 smart classrooms and houses for 30 lakh poor people. Today, they cannot talk about your issues in front of you, so every day they raise some new issue which has nothing to do with your development,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while addressing a rally in Indi, Vijayapura in the poll-bound southern state.

The Congress leader also wondered why the "omnipresent and omniscient" Prime Minister could not see the "loot" happening in Karnataka by the '40 per cent commission government' of the BJP.

Addressing a public rally here ahead of the Assembly election on May 10, Priyanka sought to know why the 'Vikas Purush' (development man) Narendra Modi still says that he has a dream of developing Karnataka and presents it to the nation as the "development model".

The whole world calls the Prime Minister "omnipotent", supreme, and "greatest of all" and 'Vikas Purush', the Congress leader said in a sarcastic tone, adding that PM Modi keeps saying that it is his dream of developing the state and projecting it as a model for the rest of the country.

"You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Why couldn't you fulfil your dream? When your own government was plundering people by becoming '40 per cent commission governent' what were you doing?" Priyanka Vadra asked. PM Modi had shut his eyes to the "loot and plunder" in Karnataka because he was busy in "dreaming", she said in the verbal attack on PM Modi.

"You were busy dreaming big, so you allowed the loot and theft to happen. You didn't stop anyone. How is this? Why is your government called '40 per cent commission Sarkara'?" Vadra said.

The Congress general secretary alleged that the contractors were dying by suicide and are writing to the "omniscient" about the 40 per cent commission being charged but no reply has come out till now. She also accused the Prime Minister of being silent on the farmers taking their lives.

PM Modi's Frontal Attack On Congress

Earlier, while addressing a big rally in Akola, PM Modi called an enemy of peace and development and urged the voters to bring BJP with a massive mandate in Karnataka again. PM Modi on Wednesday made a frontal attack on the Congress and said the entire politics of the main opposition party is based on the "divide and rule" policy, and charged it with going across the world defaming the country when India's democracy and development were being "appreciated and respected globally".

Congress Enemy Of Peace & Development: PM

Calling Congress the "enemy of peace and development", the Prime Minister also accused the party of insulting and abusing India's defence forces. "Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects 'aakas' (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement," PM Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, which is a BJP stronghold, he said the Congress's only identity was "appeasement politics". "Will you (people) allow such a Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to get ruined?"

The PM continued by saying, "Across the country whichever state wants peace and development, the first thing people there do is to oust Congress from there. If there is peace in society and the country is progressing, Congress cannot sit peacefully or will not be able to digest it. Congress's entire politics is based on divide and rule policy."

Congress Protects Masterminds Of Terror: PM

Alleging that Congress tried to save those who were arrested for conspiring to spread terror, PM Modi claimed that it not only withdrew cases against such anti-social elements but also released them.

The "reverse-gear" Congress also takes electoral help from anti-national forces, the Prime Minister further alleged. Noting that the whole country respected and honoured the defence forces, PM Modi claimed that Congress insulted and abused the military brass and soldiers.

"The whole world appreciates and respects India's democracy and development," he said, "but the Congress is going across the world defaming the country." "America, Australia, Japan, UK...In every corner of the world, India is being appreciated or not? Why?... It is not because of Modi, it is happening because of your (people's) votes. It's the strength of your votes, which formed a strong and stable government in Delhi," he added.