Priyanka Gandhi attacks government, says your job is to improve economy, not run a comedy circus

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the government and said that their job was to "improve the economy" and not "run a comedy circus". Priyanka was responding to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's statements on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Instead of doing the work that BJP leaders have got, they are trying to deny the achievements of others. Nobel laureate did his work honestly and won the Nobel."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that Indian-American Banerjee, who won a Nobel Prize in Economics, was "Left-leaning" and had supported 'NYAY', a minimum income scheme proposed by the Congress, which was rejected by the Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks". The 'NYAY' scheme was one of the pivotal points of the Congress manifesto for the recently-concluded Lok Sabha poll 2019.

Slamming Goyal for his comments, Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, "The economy is collapsing. Your job is to improve it, not to run a comedy circus."

Along with the tweet, Priyanka Gandhi posted a media report which claimed that the slowdown in the auto sector continued in September 2019.