Live | Priyanka Gandhi Wayanad Election Result 2024: Can Left Stop Congress?

Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypoll Results Live: The counting of votes for the Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls will start at 8am on November 23. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from the seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. The Congress had expressed confidence of a thumping victory against the Left but the low voting percentage resulted in some concerns among the political parties.

The constituency witnessed its lowest-ever voter turnout of 64.72%, marking a subdued conclusion to an otherwise vibrant campaign. This is the lowest participation recorded in Wayanad since its establishment in 2009. The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency has captured nationwide attention with the Congress nominating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate to defend the seat previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. In total, 16 candidates are contesting in Wayanad, including Sathyan Mokeri of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Navya Haridas representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, located in northern Kerala, is one of the most prominent parliamentary constituencies in India. Known for its picturesque landscapes and tribal population, Wayanad holds both cultural and political significance. It came into existence in 2009, following the Delimitation Commission's recommendations. Wayanad has traditionally been a Congress bastion, with the party maintaining significant influence since the constituency's creation. With Rahul Gandhi previously holding the seat, the Congress is keen to retain its dominance, while the LDF and NDA aim to make inroads in this Congress stronghold.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates: