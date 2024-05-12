Pro-Khalistan Slogans Appear On the Wall Of Delhi Metro Station, Police Registers FIR

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans were found on the pillars of Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan metro stations of Delhi on Sunday. The police have lodged an FIR in the case and collected CCTV footage from the concerned Metro Station from the authorities for investigation.

Reportedly, the slogans were written by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) supporters. SJF is a banned Sikh separatist group based in the United States.

A security guard working in the building near the Karol Bagh Metro station informed that he noticed something written on the pillars of the metro station with black paint.

"I came to duty at 8 am and saw that something was written in black colour on the pillars of the metro station. A huge crowd had gathered there and was reading the slogans," Bajrangi, the security guard, security guard while said speaking to ANI.

"These slogans may have been written at night because no one was there at that time and no one saw who wrote these slogans," he added.

Earlier, similar incidents were reported in Delhi's Delhi's Tilak Nagar area after which the Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in making pro-Khalistani graffiti on walls

Meanwhile, last year August, the police apprehended two people from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan slogans written on the wall of Delhi metro stations.

Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) criminalizes and punishes making statements, speeches, or acts that have the effect of disturbing public tranquillity or law and order by promoting enmity or creating fear or alarm between classes of people based on differences in religion, caste, language, or place of birth.