Probe into Bajrang Dal activist's murder has begun, police have vital clues, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: In the wake of the murder of a 23-year-old youth in Karnataka’s Shivamogga for allegedly campaigning against the hijab, state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the investigation into the case has begun and the police have gathered “vital leads.”

"One Harsha was stabbed to death yesterday. Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night."

Meanwhile, Karnataka`s leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and demanded that the culprit should be hanged. Speaking to reporters, former CM Siddaramaiah said, "I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister & CM come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister`s resignation."

The war of words between the ruling BJP and the main opposition party Congress began after the murder of a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha for allegedly campaigning against the hijab and supporting a common uniform in schools and colleges.

In view of the crime, the Shivamogga district administration has clamped prohibitory orders and announced a holiday for schools and colleges. According to the police, Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Sunday night near a petrol pump at the Ravi Varma Lane in Bharathi Colony.

The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. The gruesome murder triggered violent protests in the area. State’s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim's family. He said the police have got ‘vital clues’ and would soon arrest those behind the incident.

“A youth has been killed. Such incidents should not happen. Police have got the clue and surely, they (the accused) will be arrested soon. I appeal to people to maintain calm,” Jnanendra told reporters.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R told reporters that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the town and orders have been given to shut all the schools and colleges.

“Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. Already section 144 has been clamped in the entire city. So, we have announced a holiday for the schools and colleges,” Selvamani said. Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a task force has been formed to track down the criminals behind the incident.

