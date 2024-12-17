Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned those violating the law of strict punishment saying that India will be run by Ram's tradition and not that of Babur's. Talking about the Sambhal violence and the Opposition's cry over the issue, Yogi Adityanath said that the opposition parties are misleading the public by hiding facts.

CM Adityanath also said that whenever a Hindu process passes through a Muslim-populated area, problems begin. He questioned why there were no issues when a Muharram procession or any Muslim gathering passed through a Hindu locality or in front of a temple, yet problems arose when a Hindu procession passed near a mosque or through a Muslim-majority area.

"Can’t the saffron flag be raised on Indian soil? If a Muslim procession can pass through a Hindu locality and in front of a temple, why can’t a Hindu procession pass through a Muslim locality?" said CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said that it is the responsibility of the state government to provide security to 25 crore people. "Any kind of anarchy and stone pelting will be dealt with strictly. Anyone who tries to flout the law by taking the law into his own hands against the orders given by the honourable court will be dealt with strictly,” he said.

The CM also questioned the opposition's silence on atrocities against Hindus. “Since 1947, 209 Hindus have been killed in Sambhal, yet not a single word has been spoken in support of the innocent victims. Those shedding crocodile tears have kept mum over the innocent Hindus who lost their lives,” Adityanath said.

Speaking on the issue of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, CM Adityanath said that it's not provocative but a reflection of faith. "Saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is not a communal act....If I tell you tomorrow that we don't like the slogan ‘Allah-u-Akbar,’ will you be okay with that?” asked the CM.