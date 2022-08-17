The BJP has reconstituted its parliamentary board and central election committee. Making a big change in the parliamentary board, Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been removed from it. Apart from this, these leaders have also not found a place in the 15-member Central Election Committee. On the other hand, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has been included in the Central Election Committee by the BJP. This decision is being seen as a major political change in Maharashtra and the Centre. On the one hand, the removal of veteran Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Parliamentary Board is being seen as his 'Demotion', while the entry of Devendra Fadnavis indicates 'Promotion'or his growing stature.

Even before this, the leadership has promoted Devendra Fadnavis, who has held the responsibility of elections in states like Goa and Bihar. But now by giving a place in the Central Election Committee, it has been made clear that Fadnavis's scope is now outside Maharashtra and he has a national stature in the BJP as well. Not only this, Fadnavis has also been declared the leader of Maharashtra Legislative Council today. But this is not the case with Nitin Gadkari and he is now only the Union Road and Transport Minister. He does not hold any post in the BJP nor is he in-charge of any state. It is clear that the political clout of Nitin Gadkari is not the same as before.

Nitin Gadkari has been out of an important role for a long time. Let us inform that Nitin Gadkari has not been seen in the BJP for a long time.Whether it is the assembly elections of West Bengal or the elections of 5 states including UP this year, he was not seen anywhere in the campaign or in any other role. While making changes in the Parliamentary Board, it has been argued on behalf of the BJP that no CM has been kept in it.

In such a situation, Shivraj Singh Chauhan's exit is understandable, but Nitin Gadkari's exit is shocking. This is because there has been a tradition of inducting former national presidents into the parliamentary board. This tradition was broken only after LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were dropped from the Parliamentary Board. But Nitin Gadkari is one of the active leaders of the current politics, so his ouster is definitely shocking. At present, there is no comment from Nitin Gadkari on this matter.