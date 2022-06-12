New Delhi: Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was suspended by the BJP for his controversial tweet on Prophet Mohammad, on Saturday (June 11) alleged “threat to his family from Islamic fundamentalists”. As per IANS, the family of Jindal who is in the middle of the outrage caused by his and now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet has left Delhi amid the threats. Taking to Twitter, Jindal wrote on Saturday, “It is my humble request to everyone again that do not share any kind of information about me and my family members with anyone. Despite my request, many people are posting my home address on social media. My family's life is in danger from Islamic fundamentalists.”

The expelled leader also alleged he was followed by a few people when he went to meet someone a few days back, adding he has informed the police about the same. The Delhi police has taken the cognizance as reports were doing rounds on social media that unknown people allegedly did a recee of Jindal's house, the news agency reported.

मेरा सभी से पुनः विनम्र निवेदन है कि मेरी और मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों की किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी किसी से भी साझा ना करें। मेरे निवेदन करने पर भी कई लोगों मेरे निवास का पता सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे है। क्योंकि इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों से मेरे परिवार की जान को खतरा है। — Naveen Kumar Jinda (@naveenjindalbjp) June 11, 2022

"I am still living in Delhi. Out of fear my family has left the city. This is exodus," the former Delhi BJP media cell head said.

Naveen Jindal, Nupur Sharma shown the door by BJP over objectionable remarks

On June 5, Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled for his controversial tweet on the Prophet. Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta in his letter to Jindal said his opinion was contradictory to the BJP’s original ideology. "You have worked against the party's ideology and policies," the letter by Gupta read. Jindal said he did not aim to hurt the religious sentiments of any community and he "respects the faith of all religions". BJP also suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma the same day over her remarks on a TV debate that triggered a huge row among Gulf nations.

Before the suspension of its leaders, the BJP also issued a statement saying it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities.

Meanwhile, protests had erupted across the country after Friday prayers over the anti-Islam remarks. The demonstration took a violent turn in many areas including Uttar Pradesh where people “pelted stones” at policemen in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Jharkhand and West Bengal also witnessed violent clashes between agitators and the police during the protests against the suspended BJP leaders’ remarks.

(With agency inputs)