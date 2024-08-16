'Protection, Safety, And Security Of Hindus...': Bangladesh Interim Leader Yunus Dials PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post today that Bangladesh has pledged to protect and ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities living in the country. This assurance was given during a phone conversation between PM Modi and Bangladesh's interim government chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh. He assured the protection, safety, and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," PM Modi stated in his post.

During his Independence Day speech yesterday, PM Modi expressed hope that the situation in violence-stricken Bangladesh would stabilize soon, noting that 1.4 billion Indians are concerned about the safety of Hindus and minorities in the neighboring country.

On Tuesday, Mr. Yunus reached out to the Hindu community in Bangladesh by visiting the Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka. He promised to take action against those responsible for attacking minorities during the recent violence following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, reports from across Bangladesh have shown visuals of attacks on Hindus and other minorities, including the destruction of temples and assaults on men and women by mobs. The Indian Cultural Centre was also destroyed, along with several institutions, including the ISKCON temple, being vandalized.

The attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have resonated across party lines in India. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the situation, stating that it is difficult for Indians to remain indifferent when symbols of the country's friendship with Bangladesh are under attack.

"It's extremely tragic that what was hailed as a democratic, popular revolution has degenerated into anarchy and violence targeting the minorities, particularly the Hindu community. We in India must stand with the people of Bangladesh, but it's hard for us to be indifferent when every symbol of India's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked," Mr. Tharoor told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

A clash occurred on Tuesday between Bangladesh army personnel and members of the minority Hindu community protesting outside the Jamuna State Guest House in Dhaka, where Mr. Yunus is currently staying. The protesters were holding posters of their family members who went missing during the violence.

Ms. Hasina, 76, who ruled Bangladesh with an iron hand for 15 years, resigned as Prime Minister following massive protests. What began as a protest against a job-quota scheme evolved into a mass movement demanding her resignation. The controversial quota system had reserved 30 percent of civil service jobs for families of veterans who fought in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.