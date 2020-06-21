हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nepal

Protests in Nepal against government's failure to stop Chinese interference, COVID-19 and corruption

Amidst Nepal government's border dispute with India, massive protests have erupted across the country against Prime Minister KP Oli-led government. 

Protests in Nepal against government&#039;s failure to stop Chinese interference, corruption

New Delhi: Amidst Nepal government's border dispute with India, massive protests have erupted across the country against Prime Minister KP Oli-led government. 

The people have expressed their anger at the governement's failure to deal with the growing corruption in the country and the rise in numnber of coronavirus infections. 

Citizens also showed their displeasure on the ongoing border dispute with India calling it a diversionary tactic to distract attention from the issue of corruption. 

On Sunday protests were held in Darchula while last week thousands of students gathered in Kathmandu and criticised the government's inability to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

People in Darchula were upset that China was interfering in their country's internal matter and that PM Oli had become a 'puppet' at the hands of the Chinese.

When Zee News Media team arrived at the border for ground reporting, the people said they were very upset that Nepal was involved in a border dispute with India.

On June 17, Nepal's Army Chief along with Nepal Police Chief Shailendra Thapa visited the Indo-Nepal border. For the first time since Nepal's border dispute with India, Nepal's Army Chief General Puran Singh Thapa visited the area near Kalapani. 

It is said that during this tour, Nepal decided to set up six new border posts Dumling, Darchula, Lakam, Lali, Mallikarjun and Jauljibi at the Indo-Nepal.

Nepal Nepal protest India-Nepal border dispute
