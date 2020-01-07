Protests over CAA, NPR, NRC will continue, asserts West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests in several parts of India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (January 7) asserted that the agitation over the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR) will continue as long as it is needed in the country.

Addressing an anti-CAA rally Pathar Pratima, South 24 Parganas, the West Bengal CM told the people that if anyone comes and asks you for your details then you should not give any details to anyone.

Mamata reiterated that her government will not implement the CAA, NPR and NRC in state. "If anyone comes to snatch your right then they will have to go over my dead body," she said.

"We will not allow anyone to take away our democratic rights to be citizens. We will not NRC here, we will not allow NPR. We will not let anyone divide Bengal, fuel riots and create lawlessness," added Mamata.

The West Bengal chief minister also attacked the Centre for giving funds to Uttar Pradesh government for organising the Kumbh Mela but refusing to provide any help to West Bengal government for Gangasagar.

Earlier, Mamata had said that the protest against the CAA and the NRC will continue in democratic way and she will urge the people to keep protesting against the new legislation.