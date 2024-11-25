Katra On Boil: Stone Pelting, Clashes Erupt Over Proposed Ropeway Project To Vaishno Devi Shrine

Tensions ran high in the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir as protests against a proposed ropeway project escalated into violent clashes here on Monday. The protesters - shopkeepers, pony owners, porters, and palki wallahs - clashed with police and resorted to stone-pelting, officials said.

The protesters, who began their agitation on November 22, extended their initial 72-hour strike by another 24 hours, voicing fears that the ₹250-crore ropeway project would leave many of them jobless. The project, planned between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12-km trek to the shrine, is expected to be completed in two years.

Clashes with Security Forces

On Monday, the situation turned volatile when a CRPF vehicle attempted to pass through the town while there was a sit-in protest going on. Protesters attacked the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and pelted stones at security personnel. The vehicle had to be moved back with the help of police.

SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, described the law and order situation as "challenging." He said the administration is actively engaging with the protesters to address their concerns and defuse the tension.

"We are trying to hold talks with the protesters to allay their fears and restore peace. The situation remains under control, but it is critical to resolve this amicably," Singh said.

Strike Over the Ropeway Project

The agitation has emerged from fears among the local laborers and business owners as the pilgrims are their primary source of income. Over 1.5 crore devotees visit the shrine every year, and the ropeway would be considered, in the eyes of most of the locals, as a direct threat to their livelihood.

The ropeway project might make it easier for pilgrims, but what about us? Thousands of families survive on this route, and this project will destroy our livelihoods," said Ramesh Gupta, a local shopkeeper protesting.

Pony and palanquin owners shared these concerns, arguing that the project would drastically reduce foot traffic along the traditional trek, which would affect their earnings.

Protesters' Demands

Protestors have demanded that the project be put on hold immediately and alternative arrangements for employment be sought for those whose livelihoods are adversely affected. With placards and slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai," hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets of Katra and had sit-ins, intent on calling attention to their plight.

While the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has defended the ropeway project as a step toward improving infrastructure and enhancing the pilgrim experience, the board has been under pressure to abate the concerns by the protesters.

The ₹250-crore project, designed to provide safer and faster access for the pilgrim, especially during peak seasons and adverse weather conditions, is aimed at addressing the concerns of local stakeholders, and we are open to discussions," a Shrine Board official said.

The administration is in a tight spot as protests go into their fifth day. The Katra situation remains charged, where heavy police deployment has ensured that the situation remains under control and doesn't go out of hand.