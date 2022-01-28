हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Proud of being an active member of NCC once: PM Narendra Modi, inspects 'Guard of Honour' at Cariappa Ground

PM Modi also distributed medals and batons to the NCC candidates after the culmination of the NCC rally. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was extremely proud of being an active member of NCC once as he addressed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital around 12 Noon on Friday.

 

 

While addressing the event, the PM said, "I am proud that I was also an active member of NCC. Our govt is taking several steps to strengthen the NCC. A large number of girl cadets participated in the rally, this is the change India is witnessing today."

Heaping praise on the NCC for its selfless and dedicated service to the motherland, the PM said, "Over one lakh new NCC cadets were added in border areas in the last two years.''

At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed the March Past by the NCC contingents, and also witnessed the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

 

 

The Prime Minister, while noting that women were being given more responsibilities in the country's armed forces, also pitched for more women in the NCC. 

PM Modi, while addressing the NCC rally in Delhi, further stated, "We all need to connect with the roots of India. We can change India's future with your determination and support. Drug addiction destroys the life of youngsters, we need to fight against this.''

The PM also distributed medals and batons to the NCC candidates after the culmination of the NCC rally. 

 

 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said the rally will mark the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday in the year when the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

