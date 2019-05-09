close

Punjab School Education Board

PSEB Class 10 results 2019 declared at pseb.ac.in: Steps to check Punjab board Matric results

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared Class 10 Matric examination results.

PSEB 10th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared Class 10 Matric examination results. Students can check their results on official website pseb.ac.in or third party site indiaresults.com. 

Steps to check PSEB Class 10th result 2019

Step 1: Visit site: pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com and Click on the download result link

Step 2: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 3: PSEB Class 10th result will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to download their scores and take a print out for further reference.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Nearly 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for class 10.

Meanwhile, the results for class 12 are awaited and are likely to be declared by May 15, 2019.

