Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024: Check Key Provisions Here

New Delhi: The government on Monday tabled the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha, aimed at addressing paper leak cases with stringent measures. According to the proposed legislation, all offenses related to unfair means in the conduct of public examinations will be cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

If the bill is passed, individuals involved in unfair practices during examinations could face imprisonment for a minimum of three years, extendable to five years, along with a fine of up to ten lakh rupees.

Additionally, the service provider for the examination may be fined up to Rs 1 crore, and the proportional cost of the examination will be recovered from the company. The service provider will also be prohibited from taking any contracts to conduct examinations for a period of four years.

The bill introduces further severe penalties and provision of imprisionment extending upto 10 years for the service provider, Director, Senior Management, or any person associated with the service provider firm or institution where the examination was conducted if the examination is found to be rigged with their consent.

In case of organized crime involving a person or a group of persons, including the examination authority, service provider, or any other institution, the bill mandates imprisonment for a minimum of five years, extendable to ten years, and a fine of not less than one crore rupees.