Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2023: Messages, Tributes, WhatsApp Status to Salute Martyred CRPF Jawans

Pulwama: February 14 2023, Tuesday marks 4th anniversary of gruesome Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans. A group of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. The attack was carried out by a young man named Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a local resident of Pulwama and was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, which sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across India.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased as a result of the incident, and India's government responded by taking a number of diplomatic, economic, and military actions against Pakistan. India launched airstrikes against terrorist bases in Kashmir that is managed by Pakistan, which was viewed as a significant uptick in hostilities between the two countries. The attack was also denounced by the world community, with numerous nations voicing their support for India and demanding action against terrorism. The incident was denounced by the United Nations and the United States, who also demanded that those responsible be brought to account.

Special Messages for the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their life in the Pulwama terror attack

Wrapped in tricolor, shiny metals stuck to chest. A hero arrived home in a casket full of depth. Jai Hind!

Roses above the coffins are screaming angrily, tricolor around our soldier is weeping silently. Salute to all CRPF jawans of Pulwama attack. Jai Hind!

Laashen kaha hain, kafan lapetne ke liye, chithade chug raha hoon, tirange mein sametane ke liye. Jai Hind!

Somewhere people were celebrating their Valentine’s Day with red roses. Miles away, the CRPF Jawans were battling for their Bharat Mata with red blood. Jai Hind!

The Pulwama incident serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent threat posed by terrorism and the requirement for greater international coordination and collaboration in the fight against this scourge. To combat terrorism and guarantee that those responsible for such horrible atrocities are held accountable, the international community must keep cooperating.

In conclusion, the incident in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, was sad and will live on in India's history forever. The anniversary serves as a reminder of the necessity to continue being vigilant against the threat of terrorism while the nation continues to mourn the death of its gallant warriors.