Pune: Grenade-like object destroyed by bomb squad near railway station

Pune: A hand grenade-like object was spotted near Pune railway station by a cleaner on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Soon after the object was spotted, the railway police informed the local police and bomb disposal squad about it. The grenade-like object was later destroyed and parts of it have been sent to forensic lab.

Pune Police: A hand grenade like object was spotted near Pune railway station by a cleaner, yesterday. Railway police informed the local police, bomb disposal squad and the object was destroyed. The parts of the object have been sent to forensic lab. pic.twitter.com/Vx0T1mL3Xu — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

A similar case was reported from Delhi airport on Friday morning and security was tightened at Terminal 3 after a suspicious bag was spotted in the airport premises. A bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad, reached the spot. The airport premises was also sanitised.

After investigation, it was said that RDX was found in the unattended bag. However, hours later, the police ruled out the presence of RDX in the bag and its owner was traced.

Live TV

The bag belonged to one a Haryana resident Shahid Khan, who had come to Delhi from Mumbai with his three friends, and mistakenly forgot his bag at the airport. Items including toys, chargers, chocolates and dry fruits were recovered from the bag.

According to police, there was no laptop in the bag, but only its charger, which was being referred to as a suspicious wire. Some seashells were also found in the bag. The police said that in the preliminary inquiry stage, the Dog 'Guide' gives a positive signal for an explosive present when it detects the presence of seawater. However, the police said that Shahid has not been given a clean chit and is currently undergoing an inquiry at the police station.

(With ANI inputs)