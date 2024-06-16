Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758019
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Pune Ice Cream Manufacturer's License Suspended Over Human Finger Found in Cone

 The FSSAI team inspected the premises and suspended the license pending further investigation, while samples were collected for forensic testing. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 11:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pune Ice Cream Manufacturer's License Suspended Over Human Finger Found in Cone

Mumbai: The FSSAI Western Region office has suspended the license of an ice cream manufacturer in Pune after a 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a human finger in an ice cream cone on Wednesday. "The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team of FSSAI's Western Region Office and its license has been suspended," said FSSAI in a reply to ANI However, the report of the forensic lab is still pending. FSSAI further said that the ice cream manufacturer who delivered the ice cream is based in Indapur, Pune, and has a central license as well.

"The manufacturer is based at Indapur, Pune and has a central license," FSSAI said. For further investigation team FSSAI has collected samples from the premises of the seller. "The State FDA has also inspected the seller's premises at Mumbai and samples of the batch have been taken," the food safety body added.

According to Branded Ferro, the complainant, his sister visited him, and he ordered three ice creams from Yumno through a grocery app, which arrived at 10:10 pm. In his Police complaint, he said, that as he took a byte from a cone he felt something unusual in his mouth and when he checked it properly then he got to see finger-like flesh. Later, he clicked the picture and shared it on the Instagram page of the company.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools