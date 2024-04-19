Pune Phoenix Market City Fire: Blaze Erupts In Viman Nagar; Six Fire Tenders Deployed

In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in a building located in Pune's Phoenix Market City in Viman Nagar. In a video that has gone viral on social media, plumes of smoke were seen coming out of the building. As per reports, the fire broke out around 3.15pm.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. A PRO of the Pune Fire Department said that the fire broke out in a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot, says Pune Fire Department PRO.



(Video source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/UqdUfucmgv — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Phoenix Mall is a key shopping destination and attracts a large number of people every day.

More details are awaited.