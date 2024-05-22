Advertisement
PUNE PORSCHE ACCIDENT UPDATE

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Attack On Police Vehicle Carrying Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Accused

Some people allegedly attempted to throw ink at the police vehicle transporting the father of a 17-year-old boy, whose speeding luxury car killed two software engineers in Pune, to a local court, news agency PTI reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Attack On Police Vehicle Carrying Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Accused

The incident occurred around 2.30 p.m. when the teenager's father, who was arrested on Tuesday evening after being detained in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar town, was being brought to the court complex in the Shivajinagar area here for his appearance before the additional sessions court judge, he stated.

The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police say was drunk at the time of the accident, fatally knocked down two bike-borne engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday.

"As per the preliminary information, four to five people belonging to some outfit tried to throw ink at the police vehicle escorting the father of the juvenile accused," an official with the Pune Police said. The car accident killed Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh who worked in Pune.

Following the car crash, the police filed a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, as well as relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 75 addresses "wilful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," whereas Section 77 addresses "supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs."

