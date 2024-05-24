Pune Porsche Accident Probe: 2 Yervada Police Station Cops Suspended Over 'Late reporting, Dereliction Of Duty'

Pune Car Crash: Two Yerawada police officers were suspended on Friday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with an accident involving a 17-year-old juvenile, whose Porsche knocked down and killed two people in the early hours of May 19. Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector Vishwanath Todkari were suspended, according to additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil, for "late reporting" and "dereliction of duty".



Following a car crash in the city's Kalyani Nagar area, the accident was reported to the Yerwada police station. Amitesh Kumar, the Pune police commissioner, said earlier in the day that an internal investigation revealed lapses on the part of police officials in registering the case.



He admitted that there was a delay in collecting blood samples from the juvenile who allegedly drank alcohol at two pubs prior to the accident. The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, but blood samples were collected at 11 p.m., according to the commissioner. Furthermore, Kumar stated that the offence was initially registered under section 304 (A) (death caused by negligence) of the IPC, but later section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the city in the early hours of Sunday. The teenager was then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5. The police have also arrested the teenager’s father.