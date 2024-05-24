Two IT professionals were mowed to death by a teen driving a Porsche; the Pune City Police on Thursday questioned the 17-year-old's grandfather in connection with the horrific hit-and-run incident.

The minor ploughed his swanky race car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot. A forensic team examined the Porsche car involved in the accident, an official said.

"A team today conducted the examination of the car, which is in the possession of the Yerawada police station. We have already carried out the forensic examination of the spot and now the car has also been examined. The technical aspects such as GPS, the cameras around the car were examined," said another senior police officer, who is currently monitoring the investigation.

Probe Continues With Grandfather, Father

"Since the luxury car is in the name of the realty firm owned by the Agarwals, the grandfather of the minor, who is one of the owners of the firm, was questioned in regards to the ownership of the car," he said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is probing the hit-and-run case, summoned the grandfather of the accused teen in a bid to grill him jointly with the latter's father, a police officer added. The sleuths also summoned the accused teen's driver and friend to piece together the sequence of events on the night before the hit-and-run incident, the officer informed. According to senior officials, all four were grilled in unison by an officer of DCP rank.

What Did The Driver Say?

Officials in the Crime Branch confirmed that the police were bidding to make the driver a witness in the case, as on the night of the incident, after the accused left the bar after a binging session with friends, the latter had asked the teen to take the passenger seat and let him drive.

However, the juvenile called his father, who later rang up the driver, asking him to let his son drive the Porsche.

Authorities Sieze Minor's Father's Phone

The sleuths also confirmed to have seized the mobile phone of the accused teen's father, adding that they were in the process of checking his call details. After the questioning on Thursday, the police asked the juvenile's grandparent to appear for questioning again before the Crime Branch.

Intense Grilling Underway For Bar Owners, Manager

The teen's father, the bar owners as well as the manager, who are currently in police custody, were being subjected to intense grilling before the term of their custody expires on Friday. They are to be produced before a court, which would decide on an extension of custody for leads in the case.

Juvenile Justice Act To Be Reviewed?

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni posted on X saying that the accident showed the Juvenile Justice Act needs to be reviewed as so-called minors like this boy are using the law to get away with serious crimes.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni posted on X saying that the accident showed the Juvenile Justice Act needs to be reviewed as so-called minors like this boy are using the law to get away with serious crimes.

Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed after the teen gored his Porsche into them in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on the night of May 19.