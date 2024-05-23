Pune Porsche Car Crash: Police Grills 3 Generations Of Agarwal Family Including Minor Acccused | Updates

Pune Porsche Accident: Pune Police on Thursday began questioning three generations of the city's realtor family, the Agarwals, following the gruesome killing of two people on May 19 by a speeding Porsche, news agency IANS reported. They include Vishal S. Agarwal, his father Surendra Kumar Agarwal, and his minor son, who is accused of driving the Porsche at a dizzying speed of around 200 kmph while intoxicated, killing two Madhya Pradesh technicians just minutes later. Vishal S. Agarwal is being investigated for allegedly giving his minor son a Porsche with no registration and allowing the driver to let the underage boy drive it despite not having a driver's licence.

During the grilling, he reportedly admitted that it was a 'mistake' to give the luxury car to his son on May 18 (Saturday) night, which resulted in the heinous tragedy on Sunday morning. Surendra Kumar Agarwal is under renewed scrutiny in a 15-year-old case of allegedly ordering a hit on Shiv Sena ex-corporator Ajay Bhosale over a business dispute in October 2009, and the matter is currently sub-judice, with the Crime Branch investigating alleged mafia ties with Rajendra Nikhalje, alias Chhota Rajan. Finally, the minor boy -- labelled as the 'Richie rich brat', who grabbed national headlines—is being questioned by the concerned authorities at the Juvenile Correctional Home where he was shunted on May 22, after a massive public outcry and protests.

According to the investigators, the boy spent at least Rs 48,000 on a party for about a dozen of his young friends at a restaurant and pub in Pune, where they were served a variety of imported hard liquors without being verified as to their age, and even kept the establishments open past the permitted hours. After the binge, the kids filed out, and the minor boy sped away in his Porsche, killing Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya, both 24, who were riding home on a motorbike after a reunion with friends that fateful morning.

Barely 15 hours later, the boy, ostensibly using his influential family connections, secured bail, was 'punished' by writing an essay on the Porsche tragedy, agreed to work for a fortnight with the Yerawada Traffic Police Department, and agreed to undergo medical counselling for alcohol de-addiction.



As locals expressed outrage and the situation escalated politically, the Pune Police filed a review petition against the May 19 order, and on May 22, the Juvenile Justice Board cancelled his bail and sent him to the Juvenile Correctional Home for 14 days. Along with the Agarwals spanning three generations, three other accused in the same case were arrested on May 20: Cosie Restaurant owner Prahlad Bhutada, manager Sachin Katkar, and barman Sandeep Sangle.

They are currently in police custody until Friday (May 24) for allegedly serving alcohol illegally to a minor customer and his friends without verifying their identity or age. The State Excise Department raided and sealed the premises on

