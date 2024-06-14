Pune Porsche Case: The multi-layered Pune Porsche case, in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly fatally rammed two IT professionals in Pune last month, had another breakthrough as the police accessed new CCTV footage.

According to PTI, video footage from the Yerwada area captures an employee from Sassoon General Hospital who is accused of involvement in a plot to switch the juvenile driver's blood samples, allegedly accepting a bribe.

The police stated that Ashpak Makandar, acting as a middleman, delivered the bribe to Atul Ghatkamble, an employee of the hospital.

Earlier, the reports said that an amount of Rs 3 lakh was paid on the premises of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Ghalkamble is already in jail along with Ajay Taware, forensics department head, and former casualty medical officer, Dr Shrihari Halnor, for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of the teen, who was drunk at the moment of the crash. The blood sample was collected hours after the accident at the Sassoon General Hospital.

However, the reports created suspicion among the authorities, so they took another sample at the Aundh Government Hospital, followed by a third sample of the juvenile driver’s father. The manipulation was revealed when the DNA matching with the first sample proved discrepancies.

The accused’s parents are in custody in a case linked to blood sample swapping.

The incident occurred on May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area when a 17-year-old boy driving a Porsche collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two tech professionals, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The teen is currently on observation home remand until June 25.

According to CCTV footage, the police reported that the minor was driving the Porsche at a speed of 160 kmph at the time of the collision.

The police stated that the teenager, son of well-known builder Vishal Agrawal, had hosted a party for his friends on Saturday night to celebrate his Class 12 exam results. The group spent the night drinking at various city restaurants and driving around.

(Based on inputs from PTI)