Punjab Assembly Elections

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP announces 5 more candidates for upcoming polls

For the 117 seats in the state, the party has announced the names of 101 candidates so far.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its seventh list with five candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections.

As per the list, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia will be contesting from Majithia, Dr Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt, and Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. 

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. 

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

