Punjab Assembly Elections: Amarinder Singh's party to contest polls in alliancewith BJP

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who recently launched his own political party ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ on Monday (December 6) announced that he will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party.

"In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party (SAD Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates," ANI quoted Singh as saying during a press briefing today.

Expressing confidence that his party will form the government in the upcoming polls, Singh remarked, "Our aim is to win Punjab Assembly elections and we will.

The former Punjab CM also inaugurated his party headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday and announced that the membership drive to join the Punjab Lok Congress has already begun.

"A committee is also being formed in the district so that people can join the party," he added.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who was a veteran Congress leader, resigned as Punjab CM earlier in September and quit the party following months of in-conflicts.

He launched his own party 'Punjab Lok Congress' in November.

Live TV