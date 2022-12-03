Punjab Board 2023: PSEB releases exam dates for Class 10th, 12th on pseb.ac.in- Details here

Punjab: Punjab Board exam date 2023 is released for Classes 10th, 12th, 5th and 8th. Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has released the Punjab Board exam dates on the official website of the PSEB. Accordingly, the board exams will begin in February for all classes on different dates. Candidates can check the PSEB Board exam date 2023 on the official website-- pseb.ac.in. PSEB has announced the exam date of Classes 5th and 8th as well. Accordingly, the Class 5th exam will be held from February 16, 2023 to February 24, 2022. For class 8th, the exam will begin on February 20, 2023 March 6, 2023.

PSEB has so far just declared the board exam dates and the Punjab Board Exam Date sheet 2023 is yet to be announced. The official notification released by the PSEB states that the date sheet would release soon on the official website. Students will be able to check the subject-wise board exam dates 2023 via the PSEB date sheet. It is advised to the students and parents to keep checking the official website for updates.

The PSEB will conduct the board exams for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 in February-March 2023. As per the official reports, the annual examinations are to be held in February-March 2023. Class 5 exams are scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 24, 2023. For Class 8 board exams will be conducted between February 20 and March 6, 2023. The Class 10 board exam will be conducted from March 21 to April 18, 2023, and the Class 12 board exam will be held from February 20 to April 13, 2023.

