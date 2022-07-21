Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to unbearable stomach pain. He was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday night. Sources claim that Mann started suffering from abdominal pain a couple of days after consuming 'contaminated' water from a reservoir on Sunday. He was taken to hospital on Tuesday night. However, the Punjab administration has denied the chief minister's stay in the hospital. On the contrary, the administration officials claim that the Chief Minister is healthy.

Mann visited Lodhi town of Sultanpur on Sunday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the renovation of a reservoir called Kali Bein. He drank a glass of water from that reservoir during the plantation program there. The water body is known as holy in Punjab. Sources claim that after this, the chief minister started suffering from stomach ache from Tuesday.

According to sources, Mann was airlifted from the Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh to a private hospital in New Delhi when he fell ill during the night. 48-year-old Man is undergoing treatment there. However, nothing has been said about this from the chief minister's office. Although the government had released Mann’s pictures drinking a glassful from the Bein. Its video too had gone viral. The government statement had said that the CM planted a sapling on the banks of Bein and also drank water from the rivulet.

ਮੇਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਕਲਚਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਅਨਸਰਾਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਛੇੜੀ ਗਈ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਤਹਿਤ ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਐਂਟੀ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਟਾਸਕ ਫੋਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਡੀ ਸਫ਼ਲਤਾ ਲਈ ਵਧਾਈ



ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਹਰ ਕੀਮਤ ‘ਤੇ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ… July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the CM took to Twitter to congratulate the Punjab Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.