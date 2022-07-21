NewsIndia
BHAGWANT MANN

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized with SEVERE stomach pain after 'Drinking' THIS

Bhagwant Mann visited Lodhi town of Sultanpur on Sunday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the renovation of a reservoir called Kali Bein. He drank a glass of water from that reservoir during the plantation program there. The water body is known as holy in Punjab. Sources claim that after this, the chief minister started suffering from stomach ache from Tuesday.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mann was airlifted from the Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh to a private hospital in New Delhi.
  • The government had released Mann’s pictures drinking a glassful from the Kali Bein.
  • The government statement had said that the CM planted a sapling on the banks of Bein.

Trending Photos

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized with SEVERE stomach pain after 'Drinking' THIS

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to unbearable stomach pain. He was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday night. Sources claim that Mann started suffering from abdominal pain a couple of days after consuming 'contaminated' water from a reservoir on Sunday. He was taken to hospital on Tuesday night. However, the Punjab administration has denied the chief minister's stay in the hospital. On the contrary, the administration officials claim that the Chief Minister is healthy.

Mann visited Lodhi town of Sultanpur on Sunday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the renovation of a reservoir called Kali Bein. He drank a glass of water from that reservoir during the plantation program there. The water body is known as holy in Punjab. Sources claim that after this, the chief minister started suffering from stomach ache from Tuesday. 

According to sources, Mann was airlifted from the Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh to a private hospital in New Delhi when he fell ill during the night. 48-year-old Man is undergoing treatment there. However, nothing has been said about this from the chief minister's office. Although the government had released Mann’s pictures drinking a glassful from the Bein. Its video too had gone viral. The government statement had said that the CM planted a sapling on the banks of Bein and also drank water from the rivulet.

Meanwhile, the CM took to Twitter to congratulate the Punjab Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

Bhagwant MannBhagwant Mann HospitalizedPunjab CMAAP PunjabKali Bein

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?