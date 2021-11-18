हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartarpur Sahib

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation pays obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib

A delegation of Punjab Cabinet led by CM Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan on Thursday. 

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation pays obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A day ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with a delegation of his Cabinet and other dignitaries paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Thursday (November 18). 

Sharing pictures of the CM and other leaders, the Punjab CMO tweeted, “With the reopening of Kartarpur corridor, a delegation of Punjab Cabinet led by CM Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan on the occasion of Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev today.” 

Notedly, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was not part of the Channi-led 'jatha' (group) which included around 30 people who offered prayers at the gurdwara, as per PTI report. Earlier on Wednesday, Sidhu's media advisor Surinder Dalla had said that the Congress leader had been officially intimated that he can visit on November 20 instead of November 18.

Channi’s group comprised of his family members, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla, MLAs Harpartap Singh Ajnala and Barindermeet Singh Pahra. 

After the Centre decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from November 17, Channi had termed it a "historic moment". The Punjab CM had said that it is a joyous occasion as the corridor has facilitated numerous devotees to go to Kartarpur Sahib.

"The long-pending 'ardaas' of Sikh Sangat has been fulfilled and now they can offer prayers at this holy shrine without any hindrance," Channi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kartarpur corridor, which was closed in the wake of COVID-19, was reopened for pilgrims after nearly 20 months. The over four-km long Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. 

(With agency inputs)

