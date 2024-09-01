Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786423https://zeenews.india.com/india/punjab-farmers-protest-agriculture-policy-implementation-chandigarh-2786423.html
NewsIndia
PUNJAB FARMERS PROTEST

Why Is Delhi-Like Farmer Protest Happening in Chandigarh?

The protest, which began on Sunday, highlights several grievances, including delayed policy action, the need for chemical-free farming, compensation for families of farmers who committed suicide, and efforts to tackle the state's drug problem.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 09:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Is Delhi-Like Farmer Protest Happening in Chandigarh? File Photo

Under the wing of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, farmers commenced a five-day protest on Sunday in Chandigarh. The farmers are pressing the Punjab government to fulfill their demands, including the swift implementation of a comprehensive agriculture policy.

Farmers from various parts of Punjab arrived in buses, tractor-trolleys and their personal vehicles and converged on the Dussehra ground in Chandigarh's Sector 34 to take part in the sit-in.

The administration allotted the ground for the protest. The farmers are protesting against alleged delays in the implementation of an agriculture policy, claiming that the Punjab government had not taken any meaningful step on it.

The AAP government assumed power two-and-a-half-years ago but the promised agriculture policy is yet to be implemented, they alleged.

The farmers' other demands include the promotion of chemical-free crops, compensation to the families of farmers who committed suicide, and curbing the drugs problem in the state, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union general secretary Lachhman Singh Sewewala said.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the farmers would march towards the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday and hand over a memorandum of their demands to the chief minister and opposition leaders.

A three-day session of the assembly will begin on Monday.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?