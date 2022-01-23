हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab assembly elections 2022

Punjab Polls 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Mohammad Mustafa booked for hate-speech

Mustafa is the former Director-General of Police (DGP) of Punjab and advisor to Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Polls 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu&#039;s advisor Mohammad Mustafa booked for hate-speech

New Delhi: As the election campaign in Punjab gears mileage, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor Mohammad Mustafa has been booked on Sunday (January 23) for hate speech during canvassing in Malerkotla, which is a Muslim-dominated town.

Mustafa is the former Director-General of Police (DGP) of Punjab. His wife Razia Sultana is Congress’ candidate for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

The former DGP has been booked for promoting enmity between communities.

Responding to the case, Mustafa said, "I did not target Hindus as is being alleged on social media. I used the word `Fitne`, which means lawbreakers. I was angry at a group of Muslims who had tried to attack me. I was warning them, not Hindus."

In the alleged video, Mustafa was purportedly heard threatening Hindus with dire consequences if they organise events near his event during a public meeting on January 20.

As per IANS, the complaint against Mustafa has been filed by a local Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman with the Election Commission of India

"He threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidates," Rehman had said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Lok Congress leader and former chief minister Amarinder Singh alleged that Mustafa was trying to disturb the peace in the state as per the video.

“This man (Mustafa) should be behind bars. I listened to the video...He is trying to disturb Punjab peace,” said Singh.

