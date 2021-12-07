हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises free education, coaching for IAS, IIT for Scheduled Caste

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide free coaching for IAS, Medical and IIT, free foreign education for college students of Scheduled Caste category.

Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises free education, coaching for IAS, IIT for Scheduled Caste
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday (December 7) made five promises to the people from Scheduled Caste. He promised free coaching to the students of the SC category, free medical services and Rs 1000 per month to SC women aged above 18 years.

"I have 5 promises for the people from Scheduled Caste. We will provide free education for children, free coaching for IAS, Medical and IIT, free foreign education for college students, free med service, Rs1000 for women above 18 years per month," said AAP leader in Hoshiarpur. 

Taking a dig at the Punjab CM, Kejriwal said, "Charanjit Singh Channi belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and is asking people of his community to vote for him. I do not belong to the SC community but I come from your family. I am willing to help you but Channi Sahab is only playing his SC card to gather votes."

 

Arvind KejriwalPunjabPunjab Assembly ElectionsDelhiScheduled Caste
