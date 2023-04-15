Punjab Traffic Cop Dragged On Top Of Car's Bonnet For 1 Km - Watch

New Delhi: A traffic policeman in Punjab's Ludhiana was dragged on top of a car's bonnet for about a kilometre after the driver ignored the cop's signal to stop. Police said there were two occupants in the car, both of whom have been identified. Both have criminal antecedents, they added. A video purportedly of the incident has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the traffic policeman is seen perched dangerously on the car's bonnet. Police on Friday said the incident took place at the Mata Rani chowk, near the municipal corporation office intersection in the city, on Thursday afternoon after on-duty Traffic Head Constable Hardeep Singh signalled the car to stop.

Punjab traffic police cop on duty at Mata Rani Chowk in #Ludhiana was dragged by a car rider by sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8ilxUGBxDp — alexander (@alexvairava) April 15, 2023

Instead of stopping, the metallic silver-coloured car hit the policeman, as a result of which he landed on its bonnet. Police said the driver then drove towards the Jalandhar bypass for about a kilometre with Singh on the bonnet. They said the cop fell off the bonnet after the car slowed down due to heavy traffic. However, the occupants of the car managed to escape along with the vehicle.

Ludhiana's Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramandeep Singh said the occupants of the car have been identified and would be arrested soon. Both of them have criminal records, he added. It is speculated that something illegal was being transported in the car, he said, adding that raids are on to nab the duo.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the ACP said.