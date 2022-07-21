PUTHAT 2022: The Panjab University Tourism & Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) 2022 answer key was released on July 20, by Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh. On the official website, exams.puchd.ac.in, candidates who took the entrance exam can review and download the PUTHAT 2022 tentative answer key. The question booklet for the PUTHAT 2022 has also been made available by Panjab University with the provisional answer key. On July 15, the university administered the pen-and-paper version of the PUTHAT 2022 entrance test.

The official announcement from the Panjab University stated, "This is for the information of the candidates in particular and the public in general that the Answer-key along with Question Booklet of PUTHAT Entrance Test-2022 conducted by Panjab University on the 15th July 2022 is available on the official website. By July 22, 2022, 10 am, candidates may submit complaints to the PUTHAT 2022 answer key. Candidates must email their complaints to arcet@pu.ac.in in the format required and include any necessary supporting documentation. The expert committee will not consider any grievances submitted after the specified time.

PUTHAT 2022: Here’s how to download Answer Key

Visit the official website of the Panjab University -- exams.puchd.ac.in

Go to the 'Notice Board' section and click on the answer key link

The PUTHAT answer key will be displayed

Check and verify your answers from the answer key

Download the PUTHAT answer key 2022 for future use.

The Tourism & Hospitality Aptitude Test is administered annually by Punjab University to candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in hospitality and hotel administration, hotel management and catering technology, and tourism and travel management.