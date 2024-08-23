The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 99 lakh on Air India and two senior executives for operating a flight in July with unqualified pilots. The violation of safety regulations occurred when a trainee pilot and a non-trainer pilot operated a commercial flight as a pair, raising significant safety concerns. The incident took place around July 10 and was brought to the regulator’s attention through a voluntary report submitted by Air India.

The DGCA has levied a Rs 90 lakh fine on Air India, with additional penalties of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh on the airline's director of operations and director of training, respectively. The regulator emphasized that the incident had "significant safety ramifications," as the flight was commanded by a non-trainer captain paired with a non-line-released first officer. The pilot involved has been warned to exercise greater caution in the future to prevent similar occurrences.

Comprehensive Investigation

Following the report, the DGCA conducted a thorough investigation into Air India’s operations, including an examination of documentation and a spot check of the airline’s scheduling facility. The investigation revealed multiple regulatory violations and deficiencies among several post holders and staff, which could have had serious safety implications.

Response and Previous Incidents

The pilot-in-command and senior executives were issued show cause notices on July 22, but their responses failed to provide satisfactory explanations, leading to the penalties. This incident adds to a series of recent regulatory actions against Air India.

In March 2024, the DGCA fined Air India Rs 80 lakh for violations related to flight duty time limitations (FDTL), which are designed to ensure pilots receive adequate rest to prevent fatigue-related incidents. In February 2024, the airline was fined Rs 30 lakh after an elderly passenger suffered a fatal heart attack due to the airline’s failure to provide a requested wheelchair.

Earlier in January 2024, Air India faced another Rs 30 lakh fine for not assigning enough trained pilots for low visibility landings (CAT-III landings), which is crucial for maintaining safety during dense fog conditions.