PV Narasimha Rao was 'architect' of modern India: Telangana CM KCR pays rich tributes to former PM on his birth anniversary

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

New Delhi: On the occasion of PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Tuesday (June 27, 2022) paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister and called him the architect of modern India. KCR hailed Narasimha Rao, who was born in Telangana, as the 'Son of the Soil' and said that he saved India from the economic crisis by introducing path-breaking reforms.

"Indian economy was back on growth path thanks to the reforms introduced by Sri PV," he stated.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said that PV Narasimha Rao, as the PM, increased the nation's wealth manyfold through his innovative policies.

"In this regard, Telangana Government draws inspiration from Sri PV's tenure," he said.

"The former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao also proved that Telangana leadership showed a path to the country, and the State would move forward inspired by Narasimha Rao, he added.

Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921, near Karimnagar in Telangana.

