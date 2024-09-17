Quad Summit: PM Modi To Visit US Between Sept 21-23; Check Full Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States from September 21 to 23, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday. His trip will include key meetings, addressing the Indian diaspora, and participation in the Quad summit as well as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Here’s a breakdown of his itinerary.

September 21: Quad Leaders’ Summit

The central highlight of PM Modi’s visit will be his participation in the Quad leaders' summit on September 21, taking place in Wilmington, Delaware. This summit will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, marking the first time Biden has hosted foreign leaders in his hometown as president. The significance of this gathering is amplified as it is likely to be one of Biden’s last major international engagements before the U.S. elects a new president, with India set to host the next Quad summit in 2025.

The summit will bring together the heads of the four key Quad nations: Japan, Australia, India, and the United States. The discussions will focus on reviewing the progress made over the past year and shaping the agenda to support the development goals of Indo-Pacific countries. The Quad's influence in the region and its role in promoting stability and cooperation will be key topics of conversation.

September 22: ‘Modi & US Progress Together’ Event in New York

On September 22, PM Modi will travel to New York to address a major gathering of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The event, titled "Modi & US Progress Together," has garnered significant interest, with over 24,000 members of the Indian community expected to attend. The event aims to celebrate the growing ties between India and the U.S., focusing on the collaborative progress made in various sectors.

During his time in New York, PM Modi will also meet with CEOs from leading U.S. companies. These discussions will emphasize fostering deeper collaboration in key areas like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology. This interaction aligns with India's push toward technological advancement and innovation, further strengthening India-U.S. economic partnerships.

September 23: Summit of the Future’ at UNGA

On September 23, Prime Minister Modi will deliver an address at the "Summit of the Future" during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The theme for this year's summit is "Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow," reflecting a focus on global cooperation to address future challenges.

World leaders from across the globe are expected to attend the summit, making it a significant diplomatic event. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several global leaders to discuss various issues of mutual interest, further enhancing India's position on the international stage.