Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: Remembering her visits to India- In Pics

New Delhi: Britain's longest reigning Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at England’s Bellmore. According to the Royal Family’s statement, the queen died a peaceful death after keeping ill for quite some time. Soon after the news broke, tributes and condolences from all over the world, including all global leaders, have been pouring in. Queen Elizabeth II, who served the throne of Britain, for over 6 decades, visited every corner of the world in her capacity as a monarch. However, the most special of them has been her official visits to India. During her tour, she visited the magnificent Taj Mahal, Golden Temple, Jaipur, and Mumbai’s Gateway of India among other noted spots.

As the Queen left for her heavenly abode, here’s a close look at Queen Elizabeth II India visits.

According to ANI, the late Queen Elizabeth visited India three times in 1961, 1983 and 1997 with her husband and Duke of Edinburgh's late Prince Phillip during his lifetime.

Notably, she was the first British monarch to visit India in 50 years, after her grandfather, King George V and Queen Mary's visit in 1911.

India’s first President, PM welcomed Queen Elizabeth II

When the late Queen arrived in India for the second time in 1961, then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, Vice President Dr S Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru received Her Majesty and Prince Philip at the airport on January 21, 1961.

Queen was the guest of honour at the Republic Day parade

Queen Elizabeth II was the Guest of Honour at the Republic Day parade in 1961. In this picture, she was seen walking along with Dr Rajendra Prasad, former President of India.

She also addressed a massive crowd in an event hosted by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to welcome the royal couple in Ramlila Ground in 1961.

Queen’s Jaipur stoll

The Queen visited Jaipur with her husband Prince Edward, where they were welcomed in a traditional Indian way. The Queen with then Maharaja of Jaipur Sawai Man Singh II rode an elephant near the City Palace.

Queen vistied the Taj Mahal

Queen Elizabeth also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Queen at Gateway of India

The royal couple visited the Gateway of India in Mumbai during their 1961 tour.

Queen Elizabeth met Indira Gandhi

After 1961, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited India again in 1983 and 1997, when India marked the 50th year of its Independence.

Her Majesty the Queen also met then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1983 in New Delhi. Both of them looked beautiful in their attire as PM Indira Gandhi was in a saree while the Queen too was in an elegant dress.

Queen visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar

#WATCH | Queen Elizabeth II visited Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, back in the year 1997



