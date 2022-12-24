Rahul Gandhi by his side, Kamal Haasan opens up on joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. Addressing a public rally at Red Fort, Kamal said, "Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party. But when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here. I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself, this is when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me - `Kamal... do not help break India, help unite." Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi from Haryana today morning at the Badarpur border. The foot march crossed into Delhi after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am.

Addressing a rally at Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'."

In a previous video message, Haasan stated that the march is for the nation and not just for political parties. He emphasized that this is an opportunity to come together as fellow citizens and create a new India, beyond the divisions of political parties. He urged people of his party- Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) to join him.

Earlier today, Gandhi visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah amid the yatra. the Gandhi family walked together in the Bharat Jodo as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi in the march in the national capital.

